Short Interest in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) Decreases By 95.7%

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the January 15th total of 229,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Golden Arrow Merger by 31,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GAMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,655. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

