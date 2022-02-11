Short Interest in CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Rises By 7,875.0%

CSR Limited (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 7,875.0% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 957.0 days.

Shares of CSRLF remained flat at $$4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. CSR has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13.

About CSR

CSR Ltd. engages in the manufacture and supply of building products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Aluminium, and Property. The Building Products segment includes lightweight systems, insulation, AFS walling systems, inclose Façades, bricks and roofing.

