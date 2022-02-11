Short Interest in Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Declines By 98.8%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ASCLF remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Ascletis Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.14.
Ascletis Pharma Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ascletis Pharma (ASCLF)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.