Short Interest in Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Declines By 98.8%

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCLF remained flat at $$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. Ascletis Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $1.14.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It offers Ganovo, a protease inhibitor for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV); Pegasys, an interferon receptor for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis B; and Ravidasvir, a NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of HCV.

