Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,450.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $876.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair upgraded Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,492.61.

Shares of SHOP opened at $893.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a one year low of $780.00 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,174.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,383.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Shopify by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

