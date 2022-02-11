Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,270.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,492.61.
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $893.34 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $780.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,383.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
