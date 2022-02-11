Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,270.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $1,296.00 to $1,270.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Shopify from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $1,770.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,492.61.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $893.34 on Thursday. Shopify has a twelve month low of $780.00 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,174.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,383.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shopify by 187.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 153,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,211 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shopify by 6.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

