ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $962,339.53 and $377.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ShipChain

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

