Shelton Capital Management Sells 60 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $279.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

