Shelton Capital Management Sells 2,157 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,295,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,011,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,750,000 after acquiring an additional 617,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.33.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

