Shelton Capital Management Sells 1,476 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,664 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Target by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Target by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 578,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Target by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

TGT stock opened at $213.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.98 and its 200-day moving average is $240.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.