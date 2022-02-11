Shelton Capital Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 13.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

MasTec stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

