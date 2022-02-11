Shelton Capital Management Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,067,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,798,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,957,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Splunk by 4,345.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 642,011 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $117.76 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.98.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.68.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

