Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $43,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,323,000 after purchasing an additional 431,170 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 128,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after buying an additional 64,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 61,599 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SRG opened at $9.29 on Friday. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

