Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MCRB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.90. 1,235,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,745. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $725.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,919,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,120,000 after buying an additional 638,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,420,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,141,000 after buying an additional 273,669 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,105,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 1,411,354 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,338,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 533,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,464,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,623,000 after buying an additional 93,453 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

