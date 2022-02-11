Serco Group’s (SRP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Serco Group (LON:SRP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.19) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SRP. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.30) to GBX 190 ($2.57) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.50) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serco Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177 ($2.39).

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 130.70 ($1.77) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. Serco Group has a 52 week low of GBX 118.90 ($1.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 148.10 ($2.00). The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.51.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

