Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,695. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 million, a P/E ratio of -425.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36. Sensus Healthcare has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRTS shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

In related news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $76,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $37,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) by 340.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

