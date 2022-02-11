Semux Market Capitalization Reaches $10,950.35 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $10,950.35 and $4.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00121758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009709 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005920 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004299 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000860 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

