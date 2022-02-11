Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Semtech by 372.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,905,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Semtech by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Semtech by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,959. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $94.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

