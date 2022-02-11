Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $18,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.57.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.76 and a 200-day moving average of $130.40. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $144.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

