Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $40.47 million and approximately $13.90 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00039436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00102244 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

