SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Barclays

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of SelectQuote from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

SLQT stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $536.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. SelectQuote has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $194.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in SelectQuote by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 145,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,638 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $2,793,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 28,934 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SelectQuote in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

