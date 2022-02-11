Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.11. Seagen has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $51,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 over the last ninety days. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc raised its position in Seagen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Seagen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 888,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,385,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in Seagen by 181.2% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Seagen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

