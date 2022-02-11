SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SCYX opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.95.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 328,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SCYNEXIS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,654 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

