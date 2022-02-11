Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Scully Royalty’s previous annual dividend of $0.06.

SRL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 14,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,038. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. Scully Royalty has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Scully Royalty worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

