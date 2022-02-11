Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 4,350.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SRCRF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,263. Scorpio Gold has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

