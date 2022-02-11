Schroder Investment Management Group Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $459,177,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,024,000 after purchasing an additional 867,401 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 556,098 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 498,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 566,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,740,000 after purchasing an additional 404,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.19.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $86.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $119,241.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

