Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Amundi purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after buying an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after buying an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.