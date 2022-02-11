Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 46,298 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 472.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,298 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,294,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 240,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $12.81 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -545.45%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

