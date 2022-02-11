Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 87,646 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 1,038.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,646 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAC. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $147.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $98.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

