Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 459 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $135.20 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day moving average of $200.58.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.51, for a total value of $11,125,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

