Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saputo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.22.

Shares of TSE SAP opened at C$28.55 on Wednesday. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$26.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.