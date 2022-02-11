Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $52.93 on Monday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

