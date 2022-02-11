Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €48.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($55.17) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($131.03) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($121.84) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($88.51) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($129.89) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($108.16) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €89.68 ($103.08).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG opened at €50.82 ($58.41) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €50.98 ($58.60) and a 52 week high of €97.50 ($112.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is €64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.