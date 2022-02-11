Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

