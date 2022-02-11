Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.30.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SZGPY. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.78) to €28.50 ($32.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($35.29) to €30.10 ($34.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Shares of SZGPY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. 5,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.26.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.
