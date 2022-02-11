Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SZGPY. UBS Group raised Salzgitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Salzgitter from €32.00 ($36.78) to €28.50 ($32.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salzgitter from €30.70 ($35.29) to €30.10 ($34.60) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of SZGPY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.00. 5,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

