Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Up 3.2%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL) was up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 23,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 38,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The company has a market cap of C$47.32 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30.
Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)
