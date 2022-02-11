Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Up 3.2%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL) was up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 23,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 38,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market cap of C$47.32 million and a P/E ratio of -80.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Salazar Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba Project that consists of seven concessions located in the provinces of Bolivar and Los Rios, Ecuador.

