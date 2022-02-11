Safran SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Safran in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safran’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAFRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Safran from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Safran from €134.00 ($154.02) to €130.00 ($149.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Safran from €145.00 ($166.67) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of SAFRY stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Safran has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57.

Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

