Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.58 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) will announce sales of $51.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.51 million and the lowest is $49.41 million. Safehold posted sales of $39.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $186.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $188.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $244.46 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $261.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.51.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,772. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.52 and a beta of -0.27. Safehold has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.62 and its 200 day moving average is $76.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.54%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.58 per share, for a total transaction of $91,754.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 200,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,088,183 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Safehold by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

