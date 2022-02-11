Russell Christine Sells 20,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.66 on Friday. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.37 million, a P/E ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.
EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.
About eGain
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
