Russell Christine Sells 20,000 Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.66 on Friday. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.37 million, a P/E ratio of 140.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eGain by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. State Street Corp raised its position in eGain by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in eGain by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 74,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in eGain by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

