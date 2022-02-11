Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells C$97,180.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Michael William Sutton sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$97,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,774 shares in the company, valued at C$3,361,329.87.
CVE RUP opened at C$5.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$969.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.98.
Rupert Resources Company Profile
