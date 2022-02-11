Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Sells C$97,180.00 in Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Director Michael William Sutton sold 20,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total transaction of C$97,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 691,774 shares in the company, valued at C$3,361,329.87.

CVE RUP opened at C$5.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 17.61, a current ratio of 17.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$3.44 and a 12-month high of C$6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$969.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.98.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principle projects include the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 509 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Hirsikangas gold deposit that is located in Central Finland.

