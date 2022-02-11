Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.24

Shares of Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 406597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$42.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35.
Rugby Mining Company Profile (CVE:RUG)
