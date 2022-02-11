Rugby Mining (CVE:RUG) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.24

Shares of Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 406597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a market cap of C$42.33 million and a PE ratio of -14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35.

Rugby Mining Company Profile (CVE:RUG)

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest in the Otway project, which consists of two contiguous exploration licenses covering an area of 134 square kilometers located in Australia; and 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in the prolific mid-Cauca gold-copper porphyry belt.

