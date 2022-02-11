RTW Investments LP Takes Position in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)

RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 194,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,000. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.45% of Procept BioRobotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $187,236,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of Procept BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,855,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $22,890,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $15,678,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at about $9,996,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procept BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procept BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

PRCT traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,183. The company has a current ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 23.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Procept BioRobotics Corp has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50.

About Procept BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

