RTW Investments LP Sells 416,727 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

RTW Investments LP cut its position in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,727 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.06% of ESSA Pharma worth $21,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPIX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 12.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPIX stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,137. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.64.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

