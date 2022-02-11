RTW Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,559 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned about 0.27% of argenx worth $42,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

ARGX stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $291.69. 1,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,950. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.75. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of argenx from €340.00 ($390.80) to €350.00 ($402.30) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.26.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

