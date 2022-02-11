Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) shot up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.02 and last traded at $107.83. 18,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 581,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.47.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average of $104.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.