Royal Bank of Canada Sells 61,569 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,472,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $470,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $67,826,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $146.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

