Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 351,510 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 351,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Prologis were worth $540,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

NYSE:PLD opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.33. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.14 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

