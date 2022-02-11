Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,205,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $387,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.08 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

