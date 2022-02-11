Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619,961 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 4.78% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $373,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

