Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target to C$81.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

NYSE PDS traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. 14,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $705.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

