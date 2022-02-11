Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Position Reduced by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,517 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.10 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

